TrueFlip Tops 1-Day Volume of $236.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $236.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00260936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01313199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00098254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.