TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriMas’ second-quarter revenues and adjusted earnings per share both improved from the prior-year quarter. While earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. TriMas’ organic sales growth guidance for 2019 stands at 3-5% and earnings per share guidance is pegged at $1.85-$1.95. Mid-point of the earnings guidance indicates year-over-year increase of 9%. Robust demand and focus on improving cost structure is likely to drive results. However, input cost inflation will impact near-term margins. The acquisitions of Plastic Srl and Taplast are in sync with the company’s strategy to invest and accelerate growth of its packaging platform. Going forward, the company will gain from efforts to improve operating efficiency under the TriMas Business Model and strong pipeline of both product and process innovation.”

Separately, BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TriMas by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TriMas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 54.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 37.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

