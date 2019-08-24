TransferCoin (TX) Market Cap Tops $217,073.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Livecoin. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $217,073.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000298 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,033,671 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.