TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $34,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini purchased 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,633.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,470 shares of company stock worth $270,570 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

