Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 195 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. 401,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

