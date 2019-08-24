Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 190 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,308,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,324,000 after acquiring an additional 846,009 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 772,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 515,513 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 750,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,893,000 after acquiring an additional 370,408 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,100 shares of company stock worth $21,676,261 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

