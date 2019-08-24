Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks accounts for 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $41,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,113,000 after purchasing an additional 684,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,260 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $240,779,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,380,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,302,000 after purchasing an additional 338,462 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

NYSE STI traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $75.02.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.