Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,256 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $66,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,595,000 after buying an additional 635,871 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,549,000 after buying an additional 1,028,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,134,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,922,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

