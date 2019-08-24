Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Qorvo worth $30,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of QRVO traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.34. 1,721,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,315. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,029.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $118,112.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,412 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

