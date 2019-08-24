Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of ORIX worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IX. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 370,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 97,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 134.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,262 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 31.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 55,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 92,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have commented on IX. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

