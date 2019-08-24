Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 126,403 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,085,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,529 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 19,589.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,219 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,893,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,389,000 after purchasing an additional 414,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

