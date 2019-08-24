THETA (THETA) Price Up 13.4% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $115.19 million and $2.39 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, WazirX and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.46 or 0.04931822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000765 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinbit, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Fatbtc and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

