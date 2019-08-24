The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,361,314. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

