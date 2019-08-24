The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Cut by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after buying an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,361,314. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

