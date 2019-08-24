Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 65,897 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,416 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 65,897 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 60.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,785,000 after buying an additional 1,035,252 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,638 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $279,700,000 after buying an additional 733,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $189,119,000 after buying an additional 732,531 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,907,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after buying an additional 563,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 55.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,578,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,084,000 after buying an additional 559,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

NYSE EOG traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,213. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

