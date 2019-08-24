Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,873 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 6,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $1,353,258.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,825 shares of company stock worth $25,054,792. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $260.80. 598,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,966. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $263.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.92.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

