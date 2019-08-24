Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 106,679 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,119. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.47.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

