Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $12 Million in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dover by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in Dover by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Dover by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 522,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,930. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $114.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

