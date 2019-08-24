Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetApp were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in NetApp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,141. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.43. 2,067,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,942. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

