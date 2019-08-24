Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.31 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

VLO stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.18. 2,995,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,206. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

