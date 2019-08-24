Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $123.16.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,805.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,720.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 255,466 shares of company stock worth $30,933,783. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.04.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

