Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 70,425 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,921 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Tripadvisor worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. 1,485,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

