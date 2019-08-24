Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 95,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.