Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Target has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $106.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

