Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 1,844.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 5,743.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

