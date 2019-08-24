Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Nordson worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,655,000 after buying an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $210,313.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $768,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,961. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

