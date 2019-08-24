Swap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $585,895.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001496 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market capitalization of $888,467.00 and approximately $585,895.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00261876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01320899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00100072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 5,920,442 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

