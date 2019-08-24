Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after buying an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,386,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,033,662,000 after buying an additional 1,037,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,831,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $961,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,416 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,106,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,300 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,059,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.