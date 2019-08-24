SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on STKL. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on SunOpta and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of STKL opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Dean Hollis bought 75,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,300.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 344,670 shares of company stock worth $838,810 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SunOpta by 53.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

