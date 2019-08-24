Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.51 million for the quarter. Sunlands Online Education Group updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Sunlands Online Education Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 21,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.63. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

