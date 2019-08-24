Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.51 million for the quarter. Sunlands Online Education Group updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Sunlands Online Education Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 21,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.63. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

