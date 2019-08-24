Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,207,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,903 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 33.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,986,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,332 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,374,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,877,000 after acquiring an additional 944,977 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,901,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,682. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

