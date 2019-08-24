Stratis Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $41.01 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004098 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006996 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000539 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00065120 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 167.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,458,425 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinrail, Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

