Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 4,170 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,797,000 after purchasing an additional 292,550 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,361,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,207,000 after purchasing an additional 293,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,025,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,194,000 after buying an additional 318,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carnival by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after purchasing an additional 212,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

Carnival stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

