Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 360 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,898,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.