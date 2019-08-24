Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 3,926 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

