Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.48

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 37900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $46.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

About Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

