Storeum (STO) Price Tops $0.0283 on Exchanges

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Storeum has traded 70.2% higher against the dollar. One Storeum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $1,459.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010870 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000404 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004023 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003980 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,502,601 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

