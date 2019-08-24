Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 225,000 New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of New Residential Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,006. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

