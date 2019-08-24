Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,100 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nike makes up 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 648,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 683,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $80.44. 6,932,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.