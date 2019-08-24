Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,300 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 194,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.69. 249,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,089. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

