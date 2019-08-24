Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $16.64 Million Investment in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,639,000. Celgene makes up approximately 1.0% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,361. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

