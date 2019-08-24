Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $37.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,153.58. 1,446,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,171.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,159.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

