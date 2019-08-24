Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 535.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Edward Jones cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 11,802,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,912,499. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

