Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 159.2% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 3,254,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,040. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

