Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,607,000 after purchasing an additional 361,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after acquiring an additional 278,921 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,012,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 225,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 218,006 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 259,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

