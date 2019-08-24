Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,669,000 after buying an additional 283,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,846,000 after buying an additional 303,378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

In related news, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $96,469.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,654.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 5,640 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $142,804.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,394 shares of company stock worth $937,122 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $25.91. 1,102,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

