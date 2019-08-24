Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,613,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 198,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in PPL by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,830,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,240,000 after buying an additional 647,901 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,739. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

