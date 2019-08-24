Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 148 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after buying an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 30,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.49. 3,417,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,519. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

