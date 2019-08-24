Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 466.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 194,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 4.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. S&P Equity Research lowered Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

