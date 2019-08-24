Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,761,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,056 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $134,757,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,519,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth $37,093,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 47.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,831,000 after buying an additional 218,639 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Spotify to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

Spotify stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,787. Spotify has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $196.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

